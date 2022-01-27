Quick! — Nordstrom’s Newest Surprise Sale Features UGG Items Up to 40% Off

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

While so many things have changed about us since our high school days, one thing hasn’t: our love for UGGs is still going strong. Back in the day, all we had to choose from was deciding whether or not we wanted the new UGG boots in black or classic brown. Now, there are hoodies, sandals, booties, and even pajamas — just about anything you can think of that would be comfy. This time around, we’re fawning over Nordstrom’s extensive UGG sale.

For a limited time, Nordstrom is having another surprise sale on select UGG products. From bright sandals for your little ones to a new bootie we’ve had our eyes on, these items won’t be in stock for much longer. So start a new self-care ritual for 2022 and snag some self-care-related loungewear for you — and now, the whole family!

Check out our top picks from the surprise Nordstrom sale below!

UGG Rianne Bootie — $97.50, originally $130.00

If you’re more on the go lately but still want to be comfy, then snag this versatile bootie. Made of water-resistant suede and super soft material, these cute boots are still available in an array of sizes.

UGG Kyree Hoodie — $40.80, originally $68.00

You can’t go wrong with rocking a simple pink hoodie. This loungewear favorite is both flattering and lightweight — making it the perfect piece for any casual occasion.

UGG Fluff Yeah Slide — $39.00-$45.00, originally $65.00-$75.00

Get your kids started young with their love of UGG, especially by treating them to these adorable fluffy slippers. Easy to wear and Legally Blonde-esque, these kids slippers are a perfect Valentine’s Day gift for your little one!

UGG Fluffette Slipper — $69.90, originally $89.95

Made of their premium, comfortable textile that feels like genuine shearling, this slipper is the perfect self-care gift for yourself.