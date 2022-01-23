Save More Than $600 & Pamper Yourself With Nordstrom’s Rare Cashmere Sweater Sale — Snag One Before They Sell Out

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

Self-care is a constantly changing definition, personalized between each person. Some like to deck out their bathtubs with roses and candles, others like to organize every part of their houses, and others like to treat themselves to a lavish gift from Nordstrom. If you’re the latter, we found a little-known sale, getting up to 60 percent off on cashmere sweaters.

No more spending hundreds of dollars on a cashmere sweater you’ve been having your eye on. Treat yourself to a luxurious cashmere piece for a fraction of the cost, starting at only $149. From patterned Free People sweaters to romantic, recycled sweaters, there’s something for everyone. But be warned, these have been selling out left and right all day — so don’t hesitate.

Check out some of our top cashmere picks below!

Nordstrom Cashmere Crewneck Sweater ― $84.50, originally $169.00

For the bright friend of the group, always looking to revamp their daily style, they can’t go wrong with this striped crewneck sweater. Both eye-catching and cozy, this sweater is still available in sizes Small, Large, and Extra Large.

Nordstrom Cashmere Crewneck Sweater $84.50, originally $169.00

Free People Daisy Cashmere Turtleneck Sweater ― $149.97, originally $298.00

Stay warm and floral all winter long is this Free People sweater. This slouchy, oversized sweater is still available in Extra Small and Small.

Free People Daisy Cashmere Turtleneck Sweater $149.97, originally $298.00

FRAME Shirred Recycled Cashmere & Wool Crop Sweater ― $159.20, originally $390.00

If you want to add some staples to your sweater collection, you have to snag this wool and cashmere sweater. Made of recycled material, this romantic sweater is still available in sizes Small to Extra Large.

FRAME Shirred Recycled Cashmere & Wool Crop Sweater $159.20, originally $390.00

Nordstrom Funnel Neck Cashmere Tunic Sweater ― $149.50, originally $299.00

For a cozy classic, snag this funnel neck sweater from Nordstrom before it sells out for good. This monochromatic sweater is still available in every size except Large.