Pamper Yourself With Nordstrom’s New Cashmere Sale — Snag Designer Picks up to 70% Off

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

Self-care is a constantly changing definition, personalized between each person. Some like to deck out their bathtubs with roses and candles, others like to organize every part of their houses, and others like to treat themselves to a lavish gift from Nordstrom. If you’re the latter, we found a little-known sale, getting up to 70 percent off on cashmere picks.

No more spending hundreds of dollars on a cashmere sweater you’ve been having your eye on. Treat yourself to a luxurious cashmere piece for a fraction of the cost, starting at only $44.70. From recycled picks from Madewell to romantic, striped sweaters, there’s something for everyone. But be warned, these have been selling out left and right all day — so don’t hesitate.

Check out some of our top cashmere picks below!

Nordstrom Wool & Cashmere Colorblock Scarf — $44.70, originally $149.00

Courtesy of Nordstrom

For the friend of the group always looking to revamp their daily style, they can’t go wrong with this chic color-block scarf. Both eye-catching and cozy, this sweater is still available in both brown and pink, and blue and black.

Madewell Resourced Cashmere Carlyn Sweater Pants — $52.97, originally $178.00

Courtesy of Madewell

Stay warm and minimalist all year long in this recycled white pair of pants. This casual pair is still available in all sizes but in limited quantities.

rag & bone Pierce Stripe Cowl Neck Cashmere Sweater — $179.97, originally $495.00

Courtesy of rag & bone

If you want to add some staples to your sweater collection, you have to snag this striped cashmere sweater. This romantic, oversized sweater is still available in sizes Medium to Extra Large.

Reformation Hart Wide Neck Sweater — $79.20, originally $198.00

Courtesy of Reformation

For a cozy classic, snag this wide neckline sweater before it sells out for good. This dark grey sweater is still available in every size.