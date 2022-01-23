New Mama Priyanka Chopra Takes This Mistake-Proof Lip Tint ‘Everywhere’ With Her

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

Wherever she goes, whether it’s a red carpet event or an at-home selfie, new mama Priyanka Chopra’s iconic pout has been on our minds for years. We’ve been wondering for years now how her lips constantly look moisturized and gorgeous ― and we finally got the answer.

In a recent interview with Better Homes & Gardens, Chopra revealed what cult-favorite lip balm she always has on her: the Clinique Chubby Stick Moisturizing Lip Colour Balm. “I keep it in my bag. It’s super-natural and moisturizing—who doesn’t need that?”

If you’ve been striving for that east-to-manage natural glow, then you can’t go wrong with the “mistake-proof” Clinique Chubby Stick Moisturizing Lip Colour Balm.

With over a dozen natural shades, it’s hard to pick the one just right for you. While we don’t know Chopra’s favorite shade in the bunch ― you can’t go wrong with the classic medium-nude shade, “Whole Lotta Honey.”

Made with natural ingredients like mango, shea butter, and castor oil, the sheer lip tint will make your lips look ― and feel ― their most moisturized yet.

Per the brand, applying the tinted lip balm is as easy as can be. All you have to do is apply it directly to the lips, and maybe add lip-liner on before if you want more definition. Plus, no sharpener is needed ― the swiveling motion will keep the product going for as long as possible.

The Clinique Chubby Stick Moisturizing Lip Colour Balm range is both available at Ulta and the Clinique website, so you’ll definitely be able to find it ASAP with ease.

