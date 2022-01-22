Scream & Friends Star Courteney Cox Controls Shine With This Nostalgic Makeup Product

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

Now we’ve heard every little step in Friends alum Jennifer Aniston’s skincare and makeup routines, but we’re really curious how her former co-star Courteney Cox looks so effortlessly stunning every day. While her skincare routine is quite minimalist, her beauty routine has some surprises. But the product we’re really loving is a blast from the past, the Palladio Rice Paper Facial Tissues.

Remember, in the beginnings of YouTube makeup tutorials and every influencer everywhere had the rice papers? Well, this blast from the past is coming back in style thanks to one of our favorite Scream actors.

Back in Feb 2021, Cox revealed her everyday, five-minute makeup routine, showing off some fan-favorites from Rare Beauty, Elf Cosmetics, and, of course, the Palladio Rice Paper Facial Tissues on Instagram. These tissues play a vital role in both her final makeup routine steps and controlling shine.

The Palladio Rice Paper Facial Tissues are a shine-control solution made from natural rice. The double-sided absorbing paper offers instant results for keeping your shine under control.

Courtesy of Palladio Palladio.

Palladio Rice Paper Facial Tissues $16.99 on Amazon.com Buy now Sign Up

With a three-pack, you get 40 double-sided papers that can last you up to three months of consecutive use. Both vegan and cruelty-free, this product can be the solution you’ve been looking for to get rid of those cakey face powders.

So if you’re a busy gal on the go like Cox, and you don’t have time to check your makeup constantly, treat yourself to something that’ll make your day-to-day makeup routine a breeze.

Before you go, check out our slideshow below: