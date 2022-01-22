Goddess of Pop Cher Finally Divulged How She’s Kept Her Skin Glowing at 75 — & It’s All Thanks To This $10 Cleanser

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

After years of speculation, we have finally discovered Cher’s go-to skincare regimen and her holy grail cleanser.

In a recent interview with the Sunday Times, the “If I Could Turn Back Time” singer said which product she has sworn by over any other. “I do have pretty good skin. It’s not as good as my mom’s, but it’s pretty good. I take care of it and get a facial once in a while, but I am not religious about any of it. [Except] I use Aveeno Ultra-Calming Foaming Cleanser on my face because it’s for sensitive skin and I love it.”

So the Goddess of Pop stays fabulous at 75 with a drugstore foaming cleanser — and now it’s over 30 percent off.

The Aveeno Ultra-Calming Foaming Cleanser is both a powerful makeup remover and gentle facial cleanser that has left more than 9,000 Amazon customers refreshed. The dermatologist-recommended cleanser primarily uses Calming Feverfew extract, a natural ingredient perfect for reducing the appearance of redness and irritation.

Courtesy of Aveeno Aveeno.

Aveeno Ultra-Calming Foaming Cleanser $6.64, originally $10.06 on Amazon.com Buy now Sign Up

Both non-comedogenic and fragrance-free, this cleanser has become a staple in thousands of people’s sensitive skin-based routines.

Per the brand, they recommend applying both day and night. Along with that, they recommend pumping some of the product into your hand and massage all over the face.

And Cher isn’t the only one obsessed with this cleanser. The top comment on Amazon is from a customer saying how happy they were, “I can’t believe how well this washes my face! I wear heavy makeup to cover up my rosacea and it takes off so well. It’s SO light and airy and foamy. No irritation for me at all. Very happy with this. It was recommended by my dermatologist and I will continue to use this.”

Before you go, click here to check out the highest paid celebrity women today.

