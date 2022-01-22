Gwyneth Paltrow’s Newest Goop Candle Release Shows Her Stance On This Hot-Button Feminist Issue

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

While we’ve heard of Gwyneth Paltrow’s infamous vagina-scented candle in Goop, she’s releasing another vagina-centered candle — but this time, with a powerful statement on pro-choice.

On Jan 20, Paltrow posted a video of a candle with the phrase “Hands Off My Vagina” burning to Instagram. She posted it with the caption, saying, “The word “vagina” holds a lot of power. And yet, there is a recurring need to say: Hands off. Hands off our vaginas in any context where they’re not invited. Your reproductive organs; your choice.”

She added, “In honor of the anniversary of Roe v. Wade on January 22, goop will donate $25 from the sale of each limited-edition candle sold on goop.com and in our retail stores to the ACLU Foundation’s Reproductive Freedom Project.”

Paltrow ended the post by saying, “Head to the link in my bio for more information on ways to aid in the ACLU’s urgent and critical fight to protect our rights and basic freedoms. *Donations will be made on each candle sold until the candle sells out or July 1, 2022, whichever occurs first, and are not deductible to purchasers.”

Courtesy of GOOP X HERETIC GOOP X HERETIC.

Goop x Heretic Hands Off My Vagina Candle $75.00 Buy now Sign Up

The Goop x Heretic Hands Off My Vagina Candle is not only something to show your stance on this hot-button issue, and a donation treat — it also smells amazing. Both intoxicating and alluring, the candle has scents of coconut milk, Damascena roses, raw vanilla, hinoki cypress, and toasted cacao.

So if you’re looking to treat yourself, snag another candle for the collection.

Before you go, check out these candles that are guaranteed to mask even the toughest scents: