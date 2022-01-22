Betty White’s Best-Selling 2012 Book is Back on Amazon — & It Can Be Yours for Less Than $20

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

Betty White’s sudden death before her 100th birthday shocked the world, with everyone mourning the ever-so witty, legendary comedian. Now we all grieve celebrity deaths differently, with some binging their music or films for a couple of weeks, some looking at interviews, and others wanting to read anything about them. If you’re the latter, then we found the perfect, discounted gift for yourself on Amazon to grieve the late star.

Betty White’s bestselling memoir If You Ask Me: (And of Course You Won’t) is finally back on Amazon, and it’s less than $20 on both Kindle and paperback form. The Golden Girls star’s book has captivated readers for nearly a decade, earning a Goodreads Choice award nomination and becoming a nearly instant New York Times bestseller.

Since White wrote this, you know it’s just as hilarious and honest as she was.

Courtesy of Berkley Publishing Berkley Publishing.

If You Ask Me: (And of Course You Won’t) is a witty and honest take on multiple parts of White’s life such as her beauty regimen, being a celebrity, and all the loves in her life, to name a few. When you look up quotes from the legendary Hot in Cleveland alum, chances are that a bulk of them came from this hilarious home-library staple.

“I have no idea what color my hair is, and I never intend to find out,” “Retirement is not in my vocabulary. They aren’t going to get rid of me that way,” and “My mother always used to say, ‘The older you get, the better you get. Unless you’re a banana,’” are just the tip of the iceberg of honest comedy White boasts in the book.

While White may be gone, her words are here to stay — so why not immortalize her in your home library?

