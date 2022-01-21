REN Skincare’s Newest Powerhouse Vitamin C & Hyaluronic Acid Face Serum Is a Must-Have for Glowing Skin

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

In skincare routines, the one thing you can’t forgo is a product that delivers a radiant glow. Forget about your million other products that do this and try something new. It is the new year after all. So, let’s give your stash a refresh with The Glow and Protect Serum, REN Skincare’s newest powerhouse product. At $68, this soothing serum might be the only one you’ll ever need to use since it boasts a variety of glow-boosting, protective ingredients.

REN Skincare is a vegan, cruelty-free brand that boasts a roster of premium products that are gentle and eco-friendly. Most importantly, the cult-favorite brand puts your skin first. What you can expect from the Glow and Protect Serum is top-quality, natural ingredients that brighten and even the skin’s surface. The lightweight serum is infused with powerful antioxidants like hyaluronic acid, glycogen, and three types of Vitamin C that create a dewy look.

REN Skincare Glow and Protect Serum

Image: REN Skincare. Courtesy of REN Skincare.

Glow and Protect Serum $68 Buy now Sign Up

It also includes superfruit ingredients like pomegranate seeds that soothe, dragon fruit that hydrates and strengthens, and the Kakadu plum that protects the skin from free radicals that damage skin cells. Altogether, this REN skincare serum produces skin firmness while also reducing fine lines and wrinkles. And it’ll save you precious time during your morning routine since you can cut down on the amount of products you need to use.

You’ll can use this face serum every morning and night, with results showing after 14 days. To use, apply a small amount of the serum then massage it into freshly cleansed skin until it’s completely absorbed. Note that you should apply SPF after putting on the serum in the AM.

If you’re looking for your glowiest, dewiest skin yet, you’ll want to add this multitasking product to your routine ASAP. For a glow all day, this latest REN skincare serum is the next item to snag right now.