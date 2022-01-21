The Internet Is Obsessed With This Chic Organizing Brand’s Products That Double As Pretty Décor

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

Maybe it’s that “new year, new you” mentality, but there’s something about the beginning of every calendar year that makes us want to turn over a new leaf and tidy up. That said, finding an organization system that actually works is easier said than done. On the one hand, it’s so easy to buy cabinets and bins that look good, but don’t implement meaningful change. (Translation? You’ll be looking at lots of clutter in a few week’s time.) You could pick up some function-first wares, but there’s always a risk you’ll cramp your home’s decor.

That’s exactly why the internet went bonkers over Open Spaces, a new decor brand that will change the way you tend to your home. Instead of viewing organization as a chore—one that, when combined with our endless to-do list and packed schedules, can cause some major burnout—Open Spaces treats it as small, intentional steps that can make our environment more conducive with our everyday routines. The result? Home decor that puts organization first but doesn’t skimp on style. (Oh, and it doesn’t hurt that Open Spaces uses durable and responsibility-sourced materials.)

If you want to see what all the hype is about, we hand-selected our favorite pieces that deserve a spot in your e-cart and home.

Entryway Rack

Image: Open Spaces.

With over 500 reviews and a near-perfect rating, Open Spaces’ Entryway Rack is the brand’s crown jewel. Made from a durable steel, this rack has three designated shelves for shoes, tchotkes, and other storage bins. It also has a slim design, which makes it ideal for both tight foyers and sprawling hallways. Plus, it’s available in seven eye-catching colors, so you’re bound to find an option that matches your home’s decor.

Open Spaces Entryway Rack $184 Buy now Sign Up

Shelf Risers

Image: Open Spaces. Open Spaces.

Want to make the most of your flat surfaces? Pick up this set of shelf risers. Whether you want to double up on spices in your kitchen cabinet or give your WFH setup a boost, this set is designed to deliver.

Open Spaces Shelf Risers $72 Buy now Sign Up

Medium Storage Bins – Set of 2

Image: Open Spaces. Open Spaces.

Of course, you can never go wrong with some great storage boxes. Available in three sizes—and with or without lids—this set will come in handy for everything from unread mail to your go-to cold-weather accessories.

Open Spaces Medium Storage Bins-Set of 2 $54 Buy now Sign Up

Before you go, check out these candles that are guaranteed to mask even the toughest scents: