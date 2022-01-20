Amazon Shoppers Can’t Get Enough Of This Smart Odor-Absorbing Trash Can That’ll Save So Much Kitchen Space

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

Be honest: out of all the items in your home, your garbage can is likely your least prized possession? Though a waste bin might be an integral part of any home—otherwise, you’d be living in total filth—most of us don’t put as much time or energy into finding the perfect one as we would for, say, a sofa or cute set of cookware. More times than not, we settle for a can that looks semi-decent and fits comfortably in our budget.

Little did we know, the right garbage can not only make disposing waste a lot easier, but it can also free up some space in the process. That’s exactly why we’re so smitten with Joseph Joseph’s Intelligent Totem Compact Unit, which is poised to become the next viral addition to any space.

Joseph Joseph is known for its cleverly made home and kitchen gadgets that will make your time at home a lot easier—and this trash unit is no exception. At first glance, Joseph Joseph’s setup looks like…well, any other trash can. But, in reality? It’s so much more.

Not only does this unit have a 5.3 gallon waste compartment, but there’s also a 5.3-gallon recycling bin (also available in 8-gallon size) for your used seltzer cans and opened cardboard boxes. And, if composting is your thing, you’ll be happy to learn there’s also a 0.8-gallon zone for food scraps. Each bin has hooks to secure your trash liners, so you won’t have to worry about getting waste everywhere, plus the removable bins make taking out the trash a breeze. Best of all? These bins stack nicely on top of each other, so you can have one comprehensive trash zone that doesn’t take up some precious square footage. (Don’t worry, if the mere thought of all that trash stinks, you’ll be happy to hear that this unit comes with a carbon filter to keep odors at bay.)

Sold for $180 (but on sale right now!), Joseph Joseph’s multipurpose garbage bin isn’t the cheapest on the market. But, if you’re looking for a space-efficient contraption that can do it all and make your kitchen stink less, it’s well worth the investment.

