TikTok Loves This $29 Amazon Brush Attachment Set That Will Transform Your Power Drill Into a Game-Changing Cleaning Tool

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

Admit it: after spending the majority of the past two years at home, you’ve seriously doubled down on your chores. (Having a stray dust bunny or smudge might’ve been no big deal before, but when your home doubles as your office, gym and go-to restaurant? It can put a big damper on your day.) However, no matter how much elbow grease or cleaning solution you apply, there are some spaces that aren’t as pristine as you would hope. Fortunately, Holikme’s 30-piece brush attachment kit is here to single-handedly revolutionize your cleaning routine.

In case you missed it, this bundle has been all over TikTok lately—and for good reason. These brushes can easily be attached to your power drill to add some oomph to your next scrubbing session without cramping your hand. Trying to clean those hard-to-reach nooks and crannies? Don’t worry, this kit even comes with an attachable extension shaft to help.

Image: Holikme Store.

Holikme 30piece Drill Brush Attachments Set $28.95 on Amazon.com Buy now Sign Up

But, what really makes Holikme’s kit stand out from the pack is its versatility. This bundle comes with 30 attachments of various shapes and sizes, so you’re bound to find the right match for your home project. Anyone who is tackling those dingy bathroom tiles will find a lot to love about these brushes, which have nylon bristles to keep your surfaces scratch-free. Or, if you want to tidy up your stovetop, snap on one of the scrub sponges. And, if that grime on your grout just won’t budge? Holikme’s attachments come in various firmness levels, so you might want to consider graduating to a different bristle class.

Best of all? It’s really affordable. Holikme’s brush kit is available for just under $29, so you’re basically getting 30 awesome attachments for under $1 each. A bundle that will save you time, money, and energy during your next cleaning day? We’re sold.

Before you go, check out these natural cleaning brands that are safe for families in the gallery below: