This Sarah Jessica Parker-Loved Skincare Brand Is Having 20% Off Hyaluronic Acid Products for a Limited Time

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

If you swear by French skincare brands, get your shopping carts ready because we have amazing news. The dermatologist-loved brand that many celebs swear by, including Sarah Jessica Parker, La Roche-Posay is having a 20 percent off sale on all hyaluronic acid products. However, only those who order over $65 worth of products can reap the benefit. For those with a beauty addiction (in particular, hyaluronic acid enthusiasts), that shouldn’t be a problem. La Roche-Posay’s sale lasts until this Saturday, January 22nd at midnight, so you don’t have too much time to shop. Before then, catch this major deal and apply the following code at checkout: LOVEHA. Keep in mind that other discounts or promotions cannot be used with this offer.

The best part about hyaluronic acid is that it can be infused into various types of skincare products. And why not use this chance to fill most of your skincare stash with it to give your dry winter skin some TLC. You can snag products like moisturizers, face serums, sunscreen, facial cleansers, eye creams, acne treatments, and more from the sale.

Skincare products mixed with hyaluronic acid are extremely popular thanks to their impressive benefits. Firstly, the natural substance strengthens the skin to look bright, smooth, and firm. It also helps to retain moisture on the skin’s surface for a dewy appearance. As a result, many skin ailments begin to diminish such as fine lines and wrinkles to skin redness.

With so many skincare treats to choose from, there’s definitely a product that fits your current skincare concerns. Enjoy this can’t-miss steal of hyaluronic acid goodies from La Roche-Posay before it ends. To make your shopping easier, we included our favorite products so far from the sale below.

Dry Skin Routine Set

Image: La Roche-Posay. Courtesy of La Roche Posay.

To prepare for the upcoming cold months, this La Roche-Posay set keeps you prepared with three ultra-hydrating products in your possession. The set includes a facial moisturizer with SPF, a plumping face serum, and a top-rated facial cleanser for normal to dry skin. These products provide long-lasting moisture to the skin, making them a desirable purchase this winter.

DRY SKIN ROUTINE SET $55 Buy now Sign Up

Effaclar Duo Acne Spot Treatment – 40ML

Image: La Roche-Posay. Courtesy of La Roche Posay.

Bothersome pimples always appear at the worst times. Rather than layering makeup to cover the spots or scars, La-Roche Posay’s Acne Spot treatment is a reliable alternative. The non-drying lotion is fast-absorbing and starts visibly reducing acne in three days. This effective cream targets blemishes, pimples, blackheads, and whiteheads. Apply this treatment daily to the affected areas up to three times.

EFFACLAR DUO ACNE SPOT TREATMENT $29.99 Buy now Sign Up

Anthelios Mineral Tinted Sunscreen for Face SPF 50

Image: La Roche-Posay. Courtesy of La Roche Posay.

You can still be affected by sun damage this winter. So, get ahead and protect your skin with La-Roche Posay’s tinted sunscreen for the face. This lightweight sunscreen leaves a light matte finish and is suitable for sensitive skin.