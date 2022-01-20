We Just Found the Chicest Compact Steamer That’s 19% Off on Amazon—& It Tackles Wrinkles Like Magic

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

It can’t be helped that clothes are prone to wrinkling, which is a pain when getting ready. So, when it comes to looking put together, a steamer offers a quick fix. And let’s be honest, an iron isn’t the best in a rush. A steamer is a more compact and hassle-free option for removing those noticeable wrinkles on clothes. However, if you truly can’t choose, Kexi’s steamer does it all. It features two modes of steam and dry ironing that are suitable for all fabrics, making the $99 cost worth it (but it’s on sale for almost 20% off right now!). Both functional and convenient, the handheld steamer removes all wrinkles within three minutes. It thoroughly takes care of all parts of the clothes, from collars to trouser seams. It’s truly a triple threat as it’s stylish, portable, and most importantly powerful. The chic design becomes even more irresistible with its foldable handle feature that’ll save valuable cabinet space. Whether it’s a trip or going to the office, this travel-friendly steamer is easy to store anywhere and a must-have in your laundry kit.

Kexi Handheld Steamer

Image: Kexi Courtesy of Kexi.

This Kexi steamer smoothes out the wrinkles to perfection. It only takes 40 seconds to heat up and lasts up to 12 minutes. In other words, this steamer can smooth out wrinkles in about five shirts before the next refill. The garment steamer is kept under a constant temperature (230 degrees Fahrenheit), which prevents water spots and burns. The built-in thermostat also turns the device off when it overheats or after 12 minutes use as a safety precaution..

From the steamer’s various aspects, many reviews highlighted that it can be too heavy. However, one reviewer said, “It is a bit heavy however it’s compact enough for me to take it for travel. So if weight isn’t an issue for you, I recommend this steamer.”

The Kexi steamer is an all-around device for handling wrinkles for any of your clothing needs. If you want to look your best in a short amount of time, the Kexi steamer is a top-rated device to shop for right now and looks chic while it’s putting in hard work.