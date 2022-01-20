Celeb-Loved Supergoop! Just Launched a Revolutionary SPF Oil That’ll Simplify Your Beauty Routine & Nourish Dry Skin

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

Skincare routines in the winter are already packed with products, but Supergoop!’s newest SPF oil is one you definitely need to add to your cart. And yes, you need to wear sunscreen year-round because ultraviolet rays can still damage our skin in the colder months. Supergoop! is making it even easier to get ready in the morning with their all-in-one, sunscreen plus moisturizing oil, Daily Dose Hydra-Ceramide Boost + SPF 40 Oil. From Ashley Graham to Drew Barrymore, this celeb-loved brand is a go-to sunscreen option that’ll make you never forget to put on SPF again. So, it’s no question you’ll want to try their latest powerhouse sunscreen. Made for all skin types, a $46 bottle of Daily Dose takes care of your skin with a lightweight formula that won’t weigh you down.

Supergoop! Daily Dose Hydra-Ceramide Boost + SPF 40 Oil

Image: Supergoop! Courtesy of Supergoop.

Supergoop!’s Daily Dose Hydra-Ceramide Boost boasts a broad spectrum SPF of 40, which is helpful in preventing sunburn and early skin aging caused by the sun. The Supergoop! oil is extremely efficient at protecting the face’s skin thanks to ceramides and other powerful ingredients that hydrate skin. The ceramide strengthens the skin’s barrier while hyaluronic acid and squalane ingredients help retain moisture. As a result, the skin remains healthy and firm as the face oil provides long-lasting moisture. A necessary benefit for the dry, cold weather months, if I say so.

You’ll need to use the product 15 minutes before sun exposure and make sure to reapply it after two hours. First, gently blend in six to eight drops of the oil into the skin. Let this product absorb before using other products and makeup. Since the Supergoop! oil is also a moisturizer, an additional one is not necessary. You can also layer with additional SPF products if you prefer more protection but SPF should be the last step in your skincare routine.

Don’t just take our word for it, the raving reviews are already flying in. “Just Wow!! Soo happy Supergoop! made this all in one product!!,” said one reviewer on the site. “I’m the one that likes to look like a glazed donut during the day but still wants to be protected by the sun. I used to do them separate all my oils first, then add the Unseen SPF or the Glow Stick one which also is my favorite but this has so many great anti-aging oils in it that I love...This makes my skin so glowy and hydrated definitely will purchase again!”

If you enjoy all-in-one products, Supergoop!’s Daily Dose Hydra-Ceramide Boost + SPF 40 Oil is a sunscreen that fits all your needs and will cut down your beauty routine during those busy mornings. Whether it’s sun protection or a hydrating finish, prepare for any harsh weather conditions with this time-saving skincare essential.