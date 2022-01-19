Be Cozy All Winter Long With This Amazon-Favorite Heated Car Blanket — & It’s 40% Off For a Limited Time

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

When winter rolls around, the first thing we want to do is wrap ourselves up in our weighted blankets and be a blanket burrito for the next three months. Sadly, this can’t be the case: we have to go shopping, drive around, and go out to run errands. However, we’re in 2022 and tech innovations have finally caught up with our blanket needs, specifically with a heated blanket for the car.

Whether it’s for driving on a cold winter night or your little one wanting to take a cozy nap during a long road trip, Amazon has the ultimate winter blanket for everyone in your family. Both functional and stylish, it’s time to up your self-care routine and snag something you probably didn’t know existed: a heated car blanket. The Stalwart Electric Car Blanket is now on rare sale for 40 percent off on Amazon — and it’ll help you achieve your 24/7 blanket burrito dreams.

Both lightweight yet super warm, the Stalwart Electric Car Blanket is every perpetually cold person’s dream come true. It’s so easy to use too, all you have to do is hook it up into any car, and Voilá — you’re toasty warm while on the road!

It’s pefect for tailgating on a cold winter night or just when the cat heater alone won’t cut it—you can’t go wrong with adding one to your car accessory cold-weather kit.

Available in six colors, this blanket has already been a saving grace for different Amazon customers. One happy customer said it “worked like a charm,” saying, “This blanket warms up within a couple of minutes and really keeps you warm. You don’t have to have the car on … It can heat from your car’s battery… This product is brilliant! I love it!! I recommend it to everyone that needs this type of solution.”

