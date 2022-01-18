Versed’s $18 Instant Resurfacing Facial Is Going Viral on TikTok for Its Clinical-Grade Results—& Selling Out Fast

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

If you’ve ever wondered what it’s like to have a facial that’s under $20, Versed has the latest trending solution. The best part: you don’t have to leave your home. Versed’s Doctor’s Visit, an instant resurfacing mask, recently went viral on TikTok for its glow-inducing results. Not only is it making IRL (and pricey) facial appointments a thing of the past, but it’s now also selling out fast in stores. One reviewer said she recently had trouble finding it anywhere, “I live in the Chicago area and I must say, it was very hard to find this product in stores! I had to travel all over.” If you’re able to snag this coveted product, it’s super affordable at $17.99. And the golden, jelly-like texture resembles a gold mine, but for your skin. With AHA, BHA, and enzyme exfoliation infused into it, the resurfacing mask restores your face’s natural complexion to a brighter and smoother finish.

Versed Doctor’s Visit Instant Resurfacing Mask

Courtesy of Versed.

Versed Doctor's Visit $17.99 Buy now Sign Up

Doctor’s Visit takes two minutes to work while visible results start appearing after four uses, according to Versed. Your skin will continue to improve the longer you use it, but only apply the mask once a week ideally at night as it can be a little harsh on skin. The facial mask uses its acid-based ingredients to reduce hyperpigmentation while also sloughing off dead skin. It also includes pineapple and papaya enzymes that moisturize and soften the skin. As a result, the enzymes deliver a supreme glow that makes Doctor’s Visit a trending skincare product everyone needs on their top shelf.

When using the Doctor’s Visit, apply a thin, even layer to dry skin for three minutes. Keep in mind to avoid the use of other acid-based products and retinoids for 24 hours before and after each application.

A few reviewers said that this resurfacing face mask does feature a slight tingle sensation. The skin may also shortly appear pink after usage due to its acidic ingredients. Versed mentions that this product may not be ideal for those with sensitive skin. So instead, they suggest using The Shortcut Overnight Facial Peel as a gentler option.

Hurry, now that TikTok’s on board, it may be tricky to snag this pro-grade mask. Get it while you can!

Before you go, check out these candles that are guaranteed to mask even the toughest scents: