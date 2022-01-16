Heidi Klum Says This Surprising Cleanser Is ‘All She Uses’ For Her Soft Skin

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

Whether it’s finding out where Heidi Klum got her sparkling ensembles or itching to find out her makeup secrets, we can’t help but want to know it all. The thing we especially want to know right now is how she makes her skin look so soft and glass-like every day — and we finally got the answer.

In an interview with WhoWhatWear, Klum told the editor that she uses a surprising product in lieu of a typical facial cleanser: Johnson & Johnson Baby Shampoo. “A long time ago, I went to see an eye doctor because I had a sty and they told me to wash my face with Johnson & Johnson Baby Shampoo. She recalled, “Some days I’ll get home from work and have multiple layers of fake eyelashes on and lots of makeups and they told me that Baby Shampoo will mean I can really get into the eye and clean all the makeup out.”

She added, “Now it’s all I use. It’s not super-harsh, unlike all of these products at the moment that strip your skin. Personally, they don’t work for me.”

So one of the biggest supermodels in the world swears by a gentle baby shampoo and honestly, we’re kind of obsessed — because she’s right, it makes perfect sense. Getting a pack of three Johnson’s Baby Shampoos on Amazon is cheaper than most drugstore cleansers, so we’re already super intrigued.

Both good for both a sensitive scalp and skin, this formula is free of parabens, dyes, and anything that could irritate your skin. The hypoallergenic formula is designed to gently wash away dirt, germs, makeup, and anything in between for a super-soft appearance to the skin.

So you can use one for your little one and one for your skin to feel pampered to the fullest — sounds like a win, win to us.

