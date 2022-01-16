Today’s 50% Off Ulta Sale Features A-List Celebrity Favorites — OSEA, Estée Lauder, & More!

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

There are a few things we always look forward to at the beginning of a new year. From the rush of accomplishing small goals for our New Year’s resolutions to the huge sales, January is really the most wonderful time of the year. But the sale we’ve been checking on non-stop is Ulta’s annual Love Your Skin sale — and today’s picks are a can’t-miss.

From Jan 2 to 22, Ulta is dropping deal after deal with their best-selling skincare products. Whether it’s an Oprah-approved pick or a cult-favorite brand, these 50 percent off deals are just what we need to start 2022 off on a pleasant note.

Today’s beauty steals consist of some celebrity skincare staples, and we’re putting all of them in our carts ASAP. From night serums to body oils, today’s Ulta deals may be one of the best day sales yet.

Check out these celebrity-approved skincare picks below.

OSEA Undaria Algae Body Oil — $24.00, originally $48.00

Per Shape, this oil is both a favorite of proud mamas Victoria Beckham and Jenna Dewan. This vegan body oil is perfect for softening any skin type.

Estée Lauder Advanced Night Repair Synchronized Multi-Recovery Complex Serum — $25.00, originally $50.00

This night serum is both a customer favorite and Elizabeth Hurley’s favorite for anti-aging skincare routines. It strengthens the skin barrier within four hours of usage and, with its sensitive formula, it’s perfect for anyone you know.

TAN-LUXE The Face Illuminating Self-Tan Drops — $24.50, originally $49.00

Known as Kelly Ripa’s go-to self-tanner, according to StyleCaster, this illuminating and bronzing oil is perfect for a natural self-tan all year round.

