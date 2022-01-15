Supermodel Paulina Porizkova’s Iconic Glow Is Thanks To This Anti-Aging Cream ― & It’s On Sale For Nearly 30% Off

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

When you look up the term “aging gracefully,” you’ll no doubt come across supermodel Paulina Porizkova and her trailblazing work for de-stigmatizing aging in the media. Throughout every Instagram post, she posts truthful, raw captions and looks amazing in every single photo. Which made us wonder, “what does she use in her skincare routine?” According to Page Six, one of Porizkova’s go-to skincare brands to protect and moisturize her skin is Peter Thomas Roth. While she’s dabbled in a plethora of their products, but the one we have our eye on is the Peter Thomas Roth Vital-E Antioxidant Recovery Cream.

For those who’ve had their eyes on it as well, but have been hesitant about the hefty price tag, it’s on sale for 30 percent off on Ulta for a limited time.

The Peter Thomas Roth Vital-E Antioxidant Recovery Cream both hydrates the skin’s multiple barriers and reduce any damage. This anti-aging cream works to reduce signs of aging, environmental damage, redness, and irritation — all thanks to its powerful ingredients.

With Gamma E Antioxidant Technology, this cream has a plethora of ingredients like Butterfly Ginger Root Extract, Tucuma Butter, and Milk Thistle. The Butterfly Ginger Root Extract was put in to help defend the skin from the damaging effects of blue light. Then, the Tucuma Butter and Milk Thistle are used for optimal moisture.

Per the brand’s 30-day case study, 100 percent showed an improved skin barrier and over 90 percent of the users agreed their skin looked healthier.

If you’re wondering how to apply, the brand recommends melting it between your fingers before gliding onto your cleansed face and neck.

