Grab Your Partner a Stuffed Animal for Valentine’s Day Before They Sell Out — Target, Squishmallows, & More!

Just when you thought you could pause on the gift-giving for a while, Valentine’s Day rears its head around once again. The time of red, purple, pink, and love is almost upon us — and we may or may not be prepared. First comes the chocolates, then preparing the kids for their school’s Valentine’s Day celebrations and then, of course, the gift-giving. But you don’t have to go in blind this V-Day, because we found some adorable plushies to give to the people you love most.

Whether you decided on smaller gifts this year or want to go all out with the love and squish, there’s a Valentine’s Day plushie for everyone. From Target to limited-edition Squishmallows on Amazon, these plushies are selling out fast. So before they have the dreaded “Sold out” sign, snag your loved ones some squishy stuffed animals this Valentine’s Day.

Donut Date Valentine’s Plush with Gummy Candy Hearts — $9.99

If both you and your partner want an adorable plush, then you can’t go wrong with this coffee and donut plush set from Target. With two plushies and a box full of gummies, your partner will never want to let this go.

Star Wars Valentine’s Plush — $14.99

The cuteness is strong with this one. Seriously, how cute is this Mandalorian plushie? For the Star Wars lover in your life, show them you truly love them with this adorable plush.

Official KellyToy Squishmallows 2022 Valentine’s Day Squad Kitty Kat — $50.00

Both super lovey and super cute, this Squishmallow is purrrfect for your cat-loving partner (sorry, we had to). But act quick, because this limited edition stuffie won’t last much longer.

Official KellyToy Squishmallows 2022 Valentine’s Day Squad Corgi — $22.75

Both super soft and perfectly sized to squish all day long, snag your partner a limited edition corgi Squishmallow. Whether this will be their first Squishmallow or their fifty-second, you’ll soon have them spark a love for the collectible stuffed animals.