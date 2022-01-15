Salma Hayek Uses This All-Natural & Affordable Spray For Feeling Like She’s At a Spa Everyday

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

If anyone knows how to treat themselves to the fullest, it’s Salma Hayek.

In a 2018 interview with the Skincare Edit, Hayek revealed her step-by-step skincare routine, like her favorite moisturizer to her go-to rose water. Hayek swears by natural products for her different routines, from lip masks to now a face mist.

She divulged that she loves to pamper herself to the fullest, even with her daily skincare. How she achieves this level of self-care is through treating her skincare like she was at a spa ― hot towels, steam, you name it.

Now the product she swears by to help with this spa-like treatment is the Herbivore Botanicals Rose Hibiscus Coconut Water Hydrating Face Mist. She said, “Then I use rose water to take off the residuals. You can use a hot towel with the rose water—you put a wet towel in the microwave—to do a little steam.”

Courtesy of Herbivore Botanicals Herbivore.

The Herbivore Botanicals Rose Hibiscus Coconut Water Hydrating Face Mist is an all-natural facial spray that both hydrates dull or dry skin and keeps the skin looking dewy throughout the day.

The key ingredients range from floral additives to aloe vera. The key ingredient is Hibiscus flower petals for a gentle exfoliate, then the witch hazel reduces inflammation. Next, the rose extracts protect from different types of damage on the skin, and then the aloe vera moisturizes the skin barriers.

You can apply the vegan spray like the Eternals star, but the brand also recommends applying it by “shaking [the] bottle and spritz 3-5 times. Gently pat into skin.”

