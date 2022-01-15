Skip to main content Skip to header navigation
Comfort Season
Newsletters
Newsletters

Salma Hayek Uses This All-Natural & Affordable Spray For Feeling Like She’s At a Spa Everyday

Delilah Gray
Salma Hayek Pinault at arrivals for
Salma Hayek Elizabeth Goodenough/Everett Collection.
Salma Hayek Uses An All-Natural Spray
Salma Hayek Uses An All-Natural Spray
Salma Hayek Uses An All-Natural Spray
Salma Hayek Uses An All-Natural Spray
View Gallery 23 Images

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

If anyone knows how to treat themselves to the fullest, it’s Salma Hayek.

In a 2018 interview with the Skincare Edit, Hayek revealed her step-by-step skincare routine, like her favorite moisturizer to her go-to rose water. Hayek swears by natural products for her different routines, from lip masks to now a face mist.

She divulged that she loves to pamper herself to the fullest, even with her daily skincare. How she achieves this level of self-care is through treating her skincare like she was at a spa ― hot towels, steam, you name it.

Now the product she swears by to help with this spa-like treatment is the Herbivore Botanicals Rose Hibiscus Coconut Water Hydrating Face Mist. She said,  “Then I use rose water to take off the residuals. You can use a hot towel with the rose water—you put a wet towel in the microwave—to do a little steam.”

Lazy loaded image
Courtesy of Herbivore Botanicals Herbivore.
Herbivore Botanicals Rose Hibiscus Coconut Water Hydrating Face Mist $32.00 Buy now Sign Up

The Herbivore Botanicals Rose Hibiscus Coconut Water Hydrating Face Mist is an all-natural facial spray that both hydrates dull or dry skin and keeps the skin looking dewy throughout the day.

The key ingredients range from floral additives to aloe vera. The key ingredient is Hibiscus flower petals for a gentle exfoliate, then the witch hazel reduces inflammation. Next, the rose extracts protect from different types of damage on the skin, and then the aloe vera moisturizes the skin barriers.

You can apply the vegan spray like the Eternals star, but the brand also recommends applying it by “shaking [the] bottle and spritz 3-5 times. Gently pat into skin.”

Before you go, check out our slideshow below:

The Most Incredible Beauty Buys You Can Score at Costco

Leave a Comment

More Stories from Living

Icon Link Plus Icon

SheKnows is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 SheMedia, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

optional screen reader

ad