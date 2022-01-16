If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

Eyes are the first indicators of the skin’s aging process. From signs of exhaustion to wrinkles, it’s important to treat and protect the skin around your eyes. So rather than using a concealer or oversized sunglasses, a soothing eye balm is the perfect trick. Versed just launched Smooth Landing, an advanced retinoid eye balm that’s non-irritating. It’s also affordable as the price is a sight to see and shop at $17.99. The skin around the eyes is extremely sensitive and prone to irritation, so a balm that’s a non-irritating retinoid is a lifesaver. For a nighttime routine, this gentle balm is a great start to taking care of the skin around your eyes.

The key to a bright and refreshed appearance with this eye balm is consistency. Visible results begin to appear after a month as a result, according to customer reviews. The Smooth Landing eye balm deeply moisturizes and firms the skin, particularly targeting crow’s feet. It softens the more-pronounced lines and wrinkles while also reducing puffiness for a rejuvenated look in the mornings. This cruelty-free product tenderly treats the delicate skin around the eyes thanks to its ingredients like granactive retinoid, shiitake mushroom, and black currant extracts.

Eye balms and creams become especially important as the skin gradually loses its ability to renew itself. Keep in mind to not layer the eyes with too many products as it dries the skin. The Smooth Landing suggests you skip prior moisturization in the area and use after face serums. Then, start at the inner corners and move towards the temples when applying.

Smooth Landing

Image: Versed. Image: Versed.

With 78 reviews so far, Versed claims that 92% of its reviewers recommend this nighttime balm. That means this hydrating balm might be your new, favorite balm to test out. If you’re looking to freshen your eye area, the Smooth Landing balm is also a travel-friendly option to shop for now.