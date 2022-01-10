You’ve seen them before, whether all over your Instagram feed or on Oprah Winfrey’s website touted as one of her favorite pieces of cookware: Our Place’s chic, trendy, cult-favorite Always Pan. Described as a “kitchen magician,” the gorgeous Always Pans are not only Oprah-approved, but it’s also Cameron Diaz’s go-to kitchen item. And while we can’t get enough of the pan, which is designed to replace eight(!) cookware pieces, including the frypan, saute pan, steamer, skillet, saucier, saucepan, nonstick pan, spatula and spoon rest, the only drawback is the price: It normally retails for $145.

But what if we told you you could get your hands on a dupe of the difficult-to-get for a fraction of the price? Because ALDI’s selling just that this month.

Available as an ALDI Finds product starting Jan. 19, ALDI’s coveted Crofton Awesome Pan looks just like Our Place’s popular Always Pan — but sells for just $24.99 each.

Also nontoxic and non-stick, ALDI’s Crofton Awesome Pan is, well, just that: awesome. It’s aesthetically pleasing; available in matte black, beige and dusty blue; and compatible with multiple cooktops, including gas, electric, glass ceramic, halogen, and induction.

“The pan’s 10.25 inch diameter also gives at home cooks plenty of space to create the perfect dish,” ALDI adds in a release via email.

The catch? Because the Awesome Pans are an ALDI Finds product, that means they’re only available for a very limited amount of time. So, be sure to mark your calendar, set an alarm, and head straight to ALDI on Jan. 19 to ensure you snag your own Always Pan in the hue of your choice.

And while you’re there, why not shop ALDI’s other limited-time Aldi Finds gems? The Singer 45-Stitch Application Sewing Machine will hit shelves that same week for only $89.99; plus, you can pick up the Crofton Cheese Board & Knife Set for less than $20.

Until the big day, you can shop the Always Pan on Our Place’s website. Currently, they have seven of 10 colors available for sale, including the super-popular Spice hue.

