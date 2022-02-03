Sale Alert — Save More Than $100 on Chic Furniture From Target for a Limited Time

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

There are many reasons why we make any excuse we can to go to our local Target. They have cute stuff, it’s always affordable, they have everything we need, and most of all, you can’t beat their sales. Whether it’s a surprise sale on kitchen appliances or a new release in the decor aisle, we can’t get enough. But today’s can’t-miss sale is all about furniture — and we’re loving what we’re seeing. If you’ve been waiting for the right sale to buy furniture, you should head to Target right now.

For a limited time, some of Target’s customer-beloved furniture brands are up to 25 percent off. From Christopher Knight to Brookside, from stylish chairs to minimalist desks, we have no doubt that there’s something in this sale that you’ve been wanting for some time.

While some of these pieces could definitely tie in a rustic dream house, many are chic and functional for any home’s aesthetic.

Check out our top picks from Target’s 25 percent off furniture sale below.

Brandi Upholstered Club Chair – Christopher Knight Home — 20% Off

Courtesy of Christopher Knight Home. Christopher Knight Home.

This customer-favorite chair is finally on sale, and we’re already planning on snagging one for ourselves. With its dark, stained wood and brilliant blue color, add this chair anywhere in the house for an extra touch of elegance.

Brandi Upholstered Club Chair - Christopher Knight Home

Aalto Computer Desk White – Christopher Knight Home — 20% Off

Courtesy of Christopher Knight Home. Christopher Knight Home.

For those that want to make the most of their at-home office space, you can’t go wrong with this Christopher Knight desk. Easily store and access everything you need for your workday in one sleek desk.

Aalto Computer Desk White - Christopher Knight Home

Set of 2 London Velvet Dining Chair — 25% Off

Courtesy of Target. Courtesy of Target.

Add some super stylish dining chairs to your home this year. The high back will provide support while you sit. Covered in rich velvet, these chairs come in gray or rose.

Set of 2 London Velvet Dining Chair

Ivy Boho 4 Tier Solid Wood Ladder Bookshelf – Saracina Home — 15% Off

Courtesy of Saracina Home Saracina Home.

If you’ve been trying to transform your space into a rustic dream, then treat yourself to this ladder bookcase. Whether you need a place for books or plants, this can hold it all.