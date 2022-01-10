This Award-Winning Firming Neck Cream Is on Rare Sale for 50% Off Today Only

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

After we see photos of Jane Seymour rocking her 70s and Salma Hayek’s toned frame at 50, we don’t mind aging gracefully. We welcome what aging brings, but sometimes, on those days where we can’t even stand to see a single gray hair, we run to our skincare regimen. From anti-aging oils to gentle moisturizers, we love how powerful our regimen has become over the past year. But thanks to Ulta’s limited-time sale, our skincare routine is about to get more potent.

As a part of Ulta’s 20-day Love Your Skin sale, some skincare products are 50 percent off for today only. The one product we’re loving from today’s sale is the StriVectin TL Advanced Tightening Neck Cream.

StriVectin TL Advanced Tightening Neck Cream PLUS — $47.50, originally $95

Courtesy of StriVectin. StriVectin.

Ranked No. 10 on MSN’s Best Face Tightening Creams for Jan 2022 and No. 4 for the Dec 2021 list, the StriVectin TL Advanced Tightening Neck Cream is designed to lift the neck area for more supple-looking skin. The before and after photos we saw on Ulta speak for themselves — and that’s why we’re currently daydreaming about this product.

StriVectin TL Advanced Tightening Neck Cream PLUS $47.50 Buy now Sign Up

This powerful cream has quickly become a staple in many households, especially ever since it got the title of number one Selling Cream Exclusively for the Neck and Décolleté.

In a four-week study from the brand, over 90 percent of users noticed their skin looked more youthful, healthy, and less “crepey” as they put it.

Per the brand, a little goes a long way, so only apply a thin layer to the affected areas day and night.

Before you go, click here to see celebrity women over 50 whose bikini photos are blowing our minds.

