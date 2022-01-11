Want to Remedy Tired Eyes? Dermalogica’s Latest Drop Boasts De-Puffing Properties

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

While we love to experiment with the latest lotions and potions as much as the next beauty buff, we have to admit that finding the perfect eye cream is easier said than done. (Translation? It’s hard.) So, when you find a formula that feels incredible against your skin, fits comfortably in your budget, and actually works, we suggest you hold onto it for the foreseeable future. We mean, who doesn’t want to look bright-eyed and bushy-tailed all day, every day?

If you still haven’t found what you’re looking for, Dermalogica’s newest eye cream is nothing short of magic in a tube. Ever since its founding in 1986, Dermalogica has been all about bringing a science-backed, professional-grade approach to skincares. Naturally, its new Awaken Peptide Eye Gel is no exception.

Don’t let its lightweight gel fool you: this formula is packed with a lineup of all-start ingredients that work overtime to show results. This caffeinated option uses tetrapeptides and rosemary leaf extract to reduce the appearance of puffiness and fine lines. Dermalogica also enlisted its Bioengineered Succinic Acid blend to give the area around your eyes a more radiant appearance. And, as the perfect finishing touch, the gel’s voandzeia subterranea seed extract will leave your skin smoother and downright glowing. Simply dab a little bit under your eyes and along the orbital bone and you’ll see results in minutes.

No, seriously, minutes. According to an independent study with 30 participants, this miracle gel can make you look more well-rested in 10 minutes flat. (Read: it’s the perfect thing to have on-hand before those important Zoom meetings.)

The catch? At $56, it isn’t the cheapest eye cream we’ve seen. But, when you think about how efficiently and quickly this formula does its magic, it’s definitely worth a try. Who knows? It could be the miracle eye cream you’ve been searching for.