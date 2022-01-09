Kate Middleton’s Signature Blow-Out Is Thanks To This Detangling Brush

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

From her impeccable royal style to her natural glow, the Duchess of Cambridge Kate Middleton has consistently been a royal fashion icon for over a decade. Now, on Jan 9, Kate is celebrating her 40th birthday and while we’ve celebrated her style, we’re now going to celebrate finding out one of her haircare secrets: how to get her blowout hair.

Kate’s trusted hairdresser Richard Ward, also known as the man behind her signature bouncy blow-out, told People back in 2016 which tool he trusts to give Kate her iconic ‘do. It’s not a hefty product with a price tag. In fact, he stated that his hairstyling magic is thanks to the Tangle Angel Detangling Brush.

Courtesy of Tangle Angel Courtesy of Tangle Angel.

Tangle Angel 2.0 Detangling Brush $22.00 on Amazon.com Buy now Sign Up

The Tangle Angel Detangling Brush is a royal-approved detangling brush, perfect for any hair type. With memory flex and anti-static bristles, this brush is designed to be as pain-free as possible. Working both on wet and dry hair, take control of any tangle, big or small.

This ergonomically designed brush makes hair effortlessly soft and tangle-free, so it’s no wonder the royals love it so much. And they’re not the only ones! One Amazon reviewer wrote, “It untangles long hair without hurting. So much different from $5 brush in [at] Target. I recommend!” And another reviewer agreed, saying, “I love that it stands up, so it looks gorgeous and saves space! I am very happy with this purchase!”

Keep in mind that this model is the 2.0, an updated version of the original that’s now discontinued. It’s virtually the same, but the 2.0 has the anti-static properties attached.

