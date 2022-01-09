Deal Alert! — Get the Coziest Candles As Low As $5 from Yankee Candle’s Semi-Annual Sale

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

Just because the holidays are over doesn’t mean we can’t treat ourselves — or the people we love — to some candles. Seriously, would you ever be upset getting a candle, specifically from Yankee Candle? The answer is of course no, we can’t get enough when it comes to candles. Whether you’re more of a sweet-scent lover or are more of a spicy enthusiast, there’s something for everyone at this new, surprise sale.

For a limited time, Yankee Candle shoppers can save up to 60 percent off with their surprise semi-annual sale. Now we can obviously make our way to the seasonal candles or the basic ones, but we have our eyes set on the coziest scents in the sale.

From maple scents to spicy aromas, we bundled up the coziest candles in the bunch from the sale. Check out our top picks from Yankee Candle below!

Freshly Tapped Maple — $15.50, originally $31.00

If you’re looking to add some sweetness and spice to any room of the house, especially when you’re entertaining guests, then try this maple candle. With notes of bourbon maple sugar, syrup, and salted caramel, this sweet and cozy candle will surely become a household favorite.

Freshly Tapped Maple $15.50, originally $31.00

Chestnut Macchiato — $5.00, originally $9.00

If you want to spread your love of coffee, then snag this adorable macchiato candle. With earthy tones of coffee and chestnut, this would be a perfect gift for yourself or your favorite work friend.

Chestnut Macchiato $5.00, originally $9.00

Cozy Fall Picnic — $12.25, originally $24.50

Who else is obsessed with three-wick candles, especially this cozy fall-esuqe one? This candle is described as the perfect picnic with notes of cinnamon, apple cider, and leaves.

Cozy Fall Picnic $12.25, originally $24.50

Silver Sage & Pine — $15.50, originally $31.00

With warm notes of leather, amber, and earthy moss, make your home feel like a nature-like oasis with this silver sage candle.

Silver Sage & Pine $15.50, originally $31.00

