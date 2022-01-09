This Vegan Sneaker Brand Is Dame Helen Mirren-Approved & So Stylish

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

We’ve said it before and we’ll say it again—and we’ll keep saying it until it really resonates with you—but stars really are just like us. Some might say that they put their pants on the same way we do, but we’d like to argue that they lace up their shoes just like us. And, if you’re looking for a great pair of shoes that just so happens to have an A-List following, allow us to introduce you to Cariuma.

Founded in 2018, Cariuma is determined to rewrite the playbook for “cool-classic” sneakers. The mission? To create shoes that are comfortable, sustainable, and socially responsible. And, with a fan base including Dame Helen Mirren, it’s safe to say that the brand’s mission was accomplished. (We mean, she’s basically royalty so we can’t imagine a better endorsement.)

Want to learn more about Cariuma? Even pick up a brand-new pair of shoes for yourself or someone else? We have you covered. Keep scrolling to check out the two pairs we have our sights on right now.

Cariuma OCA Low Sneakers

No stylish wardrobe is complete without some low-slung sneakers that can be dressed up or down to match your outfit’s needs. Fortunately, this option from Cariuma ticks off all of the boxes, and then some. Made with high-end raw materials, these sneakers look upscale without harming the environment. There are also specially made insoles that offer plenty of cushioning without weighing down your stride. Oh, and did we mention this pair comes in a bunch of amazing colors?

Cariuma Caturi Boots

Want to bring the Cariuma treatment to your cold-weather wardrobe? That’s where the brand’s Caturi boots come in. Decked out with a water-repellent, vegan suede, this pair will give any outfit a wintry edge. (And, thanks to its ankle-grazing silhouette, it’ll successfully keep snow and moisture far, far away from your feet.) Speaking about the shoes’ interiors, these boots come with a plush (and vegan!) shearling lining that bring some serious comfort to every step you take.