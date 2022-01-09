Zoë Kravitz Uses This ‘Miracle’ Elixir Day & Night For Her Sensitive, Stressed Skin

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

Just like her superstar mama Lisa Bonet, Zoë Kravitz is as cool and cosmic as it gets. From her impeccable red carpet style to her unique tattoos, from acting roles to budding musical talents, she’s got it all. But when you have it all, you can get stressed. More specifically, your skin can get stressed. However, to combat stressed skin, Kravitz swears by an elixir that some call a miracle.

Per The Skincare Edit, Kravitz has a super extensive skincare routine, featuring classics like the Caudalie spray to little-known cult-favorites like the Simply Divine Botanicals Skincredible! Revitalizing Sandalwood Elixir. She said to the outlet that the elixir is a “Great light moisturizer for all skin types, and for both day and night. I love the smell.”

Simply Divine Botanicals

The Simply Divine Botanicals Skincredible! Revitalizing Sandalwood Elixir is an all-natural elixir packed with sought-after ingredients, like rosehip seed oil, lavender, and spring water electrolyzed with 24kt gold, to name a few.

It’s good for literally any skin type, including stressed skin, because of its powerful properties that fight scars, blemishes, rosacea, and wrinkles. Scented like sandalwood, this elixir is aluminum-free and paraben-free, so you know it’s the good stuff.

One Amazon reviewer called it a “miracle” for their rosacea. “This product works! It virtually eliminated all signs of rosacea on my face… A week after I started using Skincredible! my skin was almost back to its pre-rosacea state.” Another reviewer added, “after two days you can notice the difference in your skin.”