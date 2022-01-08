Shania Twain Uses a Surprising Kitchen Ingredient for Her Lavish Skin & Haircare Routines

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

Despite being the queen of Country music, Shania Twain has kept a very low profile over the years. However, she’s been hinting over the years on how she keeps her skin so supple and youthful. Her secret isn’t something you can buy at DermStore, but rather something you can buy at Whole Foods.

Back in 2017, Twain told The Cut that she brings olive oil everywhere she travels. “This is going to sound weird, but because I’m traveling so much, I take… a bit of olive oil or any face cream that I’ve got handy, and mix it with a little of warm water, and I gently scrub my face.”

And in a 2020 interview with Glamour, she discussed more about her love and uses for olive oil. “My mother and grandmothers had permed hair most of their adult life, so they learned that putting heated olive oil on the hair and leaving it wrapped in a plastic cap overnight saves the hair from breaking and softens the curls.”

So she swears by olive oil. Per Verywell Health, olive oil has a plethora of benefits for skincare such as increasing collagen, lowering the risk of acne, moisturizing, and reducing signs of aging.

