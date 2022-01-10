If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

It’s the beginning of a new year and do you know what that means? Out with the old and in with the new. Get rid of those dirty old towels and ratty sheets. Upgrade your life and start January off with fresh, with some new products.

Bed Bath & Beyond is our go-to for great savings, and they’re currently having a huge sale on bed and bath products. If one of your goals this year is to grant yourself more me-time or manage your stress better, then upgrading the things you use most is a great start. Of course money doesn’t buy you happiness, but indulging in things you enjoy can be an awesome way to start fresh.

Need a new, crisp set of bed sheets or want to switch out your towels? Head over to Bed Bath & Beyond to check out the amazing deals. Here are a few we think are going to sell fast…

Nestwell Bath Towels — $9, originally $12

Image: Nestwell. Image: Nestwell.

These Nestwell Bath Towels are an awesome price right now. They’re only $9 and come in a bunch of different colors so they can fit into your space perfectly.

Nestwell Egyptian Cotton Queen Sheets Set — $82.50, originally $150

Image: Nestwell. Image: Nestwell.

Who doesn’t love the feeling of getting into bed with a clean, fresh pair of sheets? These Nestwell Sateen Sheets look incredibly comfortable. Looking for that silk-like, soft feeling? Check these out. They’re 25% off right now.

Studio 3B Vanity Mirror — $18.75, originally $25

Image: Studio 3B. Image: Studio 3B.

Now this Studio 3B Vanity Mirror gives that designer look for less. It reminds us of Restoration Hardware and Pottery Barn. The best part? It’s under $20, making it a total steal.

Nestwell Solid Hemp Shower Curtain — $33.75, originally $45

Image: Nestwell. Image: Nestwell.

We love the Nestwell Solid Hemp Shower Curtain’s simple design. For under $25 this is a fun way to upgrade a bathroom.

Bee & Willow Home French Vintage — $120, originally $160

Image: Bee and Willow. Image: Bee and Willow.

This Bee and Willow French Vintage Ruffled 3-Piece Quilt Set is great for a quick fix. Do you need to enhance your guest room? Bedding sets are a fast and easy way to transform a space.

Take a look at the Bed Bath & Beyond sale for yourself. It’s time to upgrade that space that just doesn’t bring you any joy. Start the new year off right by splurging on those things that have been bugging you for too long.

