This New Primer From Hourglass Claims To Give You That Coveted Airbrushed Look

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

Ever come home from a long day at work, look in the mirror and realize that your makeup is melting off your face and well, not looking too great? The struggle is real. I think we can all agree that budge-proof makeup is a total win. Whether it’s waterproof mascara, 24-hour foundation or kiss-proof lipstick, it all sounds great in theory, but does it work?

One thing we’ve learned over the years is that a solid primer can make all the difference in just how long and nice your makeup stays looking. Hourglass has some popular products like their Vanish Seamless Finish Foundation Stick and their bronzer. They’ve just released a new product that we think looks like a total winner. It’s called the Vanish Airbrush Primer and it claims to blur those pore and help your makeup last longer. Now who doesn’t love the sound of that?

Image: Hourglass. Image: Hourglass.

The Hourglass Vanish Airbrush Primer is cruelty-free and vegan. It’s got a translucent finish and claims to help absorb oil, minimizing the look of pores. Customers seem to be loving it.

One shared, “Great primer for my skin imperfections. Helps to create a nice look, make up stays in place for the whole day. Very easy to apply, I love its gel texture. It doesn’t feel at all, weightless, which is amazing.”

Vanish Airbrush Primer $56

Needing a fix to keep your makeup intact all day long? Consider trying the Vanish Airbrush Primer from Hourglass. It seems like you won’t have to worry about that sweaty, melted makeup look anymore.

