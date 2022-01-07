Costco Is Selling The Most Luxurious Looking Bedding Sets From Frye & They’re A Steal

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

When the wind is howling and it’s cold outside, there’s no place we’d rather be than in bed. It’s the time of year for hunkering down under the covers, which means that it’s probably time to upgrade your blanket situation. If you’re looking to give your bed a little makeover, you’re in luck. That’s because Costco is selling chic, minimalist quilt sets from Frye (yes, the boot company!), and they come at a price that’s surprisingly affordable.

The Frye bedding sets were spotted by Instagram account CostcoHotFinds. The sets come in King or Queen size, and each has an accent pillow included, along with two pillow shams and a quilted comforter. The King size set is $69.99, while the Queen is $59.99.

However, not all Costco stores will have these Frye bedding sets in stock, and they’re not being sold on Costco’s website. You can call your local Costco and ask if they have item 1589894 (King size) or item 1572787 (Queen size) in stock, or you can look elsewhere (if you don’t have a Costco membership, that will be your best bet, too).

Macy’s carries Frye sheet sets, duvet covers, and comforter sets, too, though they’re a little pricier than Costco.

You can also find Frye bedding on Amazon. This cotton/linen blend duvet cover set with two shams looks so soft and cozy.

We never thought a boot company could make such good-looking bedding, but now we know!

If you can find the bedding at your local Costco, you’ll be reaping some big savings. But even if you don’t find it at Costco, wouldn’t your nights be a lot cozier with some new Frye bedding to slip into at the end of the day?

