TikTok Cleaning & Organizing Products That Actually Live Up To the Hype

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

Who can remember the last time they felt comfortable and stress-free in a cluttered, chaotic space… Yeah, we sure can’t. I don’t know about you, but being in dirty spaces can make me feel even more anxious and put me in a negative mindset about what’s going on in my life. There is something so calming about coming home to a clean space. Even if you’ve had the most stressful day, coming back to a tidy home can really put you into a relaxed state of mind.

Now that we’re on the second month of the new year, now is the time to make your home a put-together oasis. It may feel daunting and there are a lot of things you can take inspiration from, especially popular shows like The Home Edit and Tidying Up with Marie Kondo. We’ve included five Amazon finds that went viral on TikTok last year. We think that you’ll love products as much as the rest of the Internet does. Let’s start the new year off on the right foot. It’s time to say goodbye to messes and hello to organization.

The Pink Stuff

Image: Stardrops.

The Pink Stuff is not only cute but super useful. It works on backsplash, countertop stains, grout and even grill grates. Talk about a seriously versatile product.

The Pink Stuff $9.99 on Amazon.com

Food Storage Containers

Image: Vtopmart.

These Food Storage Containers will make anything look sleek in your pantry. They’re also stackable and dishwasher safe which is seriously awesome.

Food Storage Containers $37.99 on Amazon.com

Spice Spinner

Image: Allstar Innovations.

This Spice Organizer will allow you to see (and reach) all of your spices. No more blindly searching deep into your spice drawer to attempt to pull out the one you need. This organizer is a total space saver.

Spice Spinner $19.88 on Amazon.com

Scrub Daddy Sponge Set

Image: Scrub Daddy.

If you haven’t used a Scrub Daddy yet, you are seriously missing out. When under hot water they go soft and when under cold water they get firm so you can get all those tough stains off your pots and pans. This Scrub Daddy Sponge Set is a serious bang for your buck. You get three sets of three sponges for under $30.

Scrub Daddy Sponge Set $26.99 on Amazon.com

ColorCoral Cleaning Gel

Image: ColorCoral Cleaning Gel.

This ColorCoral Cleaning Gel is super fun. we love that it can fit into all those hard to reach places (like your car air vents) to get rid of those dust bunnies and crumbs.

ColorCoral Cleaning Gel $5.94 on Amazon.com

Overall, we think these products can help you convert those messy spaces into clean delights. But seriously, let’s start 2022 off on the right foot by saying goodbye to the clutter.

