The Best Places To Shop for Mirrors Online

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

Mirror, mirror on the wall, who’s the fairest of them all? Sometimes, it might be the reflective surface you’re already looking at. That’s right: a mirror can be a lot more than the place where you give yourself a once-over before leaving the house or double-checking your smile for that stubborn broccoli floret that won’t seem to budge. With the right shape, frame, or even tint, a mirror can double as a great piece of home decor.

The million dollar question: where are you supposed to find the right mirror for your space? With so many retailers and styles to shop, the answer isn’t as cut-and-dry as you’d think. (The plot only thickens if you choose to buy your mirror online and can’t see your purchase in-person.) To help, we’re sharing the very best places to buy mirrors online—and a well-appointed option for each. Whether you’re on the hunt for a contemporary option or budget-friendly pick, the list below has you covered.

Anthropologie

Image: Anthropologie. Image: Anthropologie.

Looking for a mirror that is both upscale and ethereal? You can’t go wrong with something from Anthropologie. The retailer is all about filling your home with bohemian-inspired — and sometimes whimsical — furniture, dinnerwares, accessories, and, of course, mirrors. Available in four sizes and four finishes, Anthropologie’s Gleaming Primrose Mirror will bring an ornate touch to any home.

West Elm

Image: West Elm. Image: West Elm.

Or, if your personal style skews more contemporary, head over to West Elm. Though most of the retailer’s pieces are heavily inspired by mid-century modernism, this Asymmetrical Wall Mirror will be a major compliment magnet in your home. Not only will it add a funky flair to a bare wall or that space above your sofa, but it also comes in two versatile finishes. (Bonus points: the frame is actually made with sustainable materials.)

Mid-Century Asymmetrical Wood Wall Mirror $399 Buy now Sign Up

Amazon

Image: NeuType. Image: NeuType.

There’s a reason why Amazon is nicknamed the everything store: the mega e-tailer has virtually everything you can think of. And, when it comes to buying a gorgeous mirror for your space, you’ll be in no shortage of options. Case in point: NeuType’s standing mirror, which is available in a handful of sizes and finishes. Giving your outfit a quick once-over has never been so stylish.

NeuType Full Length Mirror Floor Mirror $122.99 on Amazon.com Buy now Sign Up

Wayfair

Image: Latitude Run. Image: Latitude Run.

As its jingle implies, Wayfair really does have just what we need. Not only is the site packed with great mirrors that fit comfortably inside our budgets, but there’s also a bunch of options that work well with our home’s more…erm, unique factors. If you’re trying to dress up a small bathroom with limited natural light, Latitude Run’s Vanity Mirror will come in handy. Backed by a little glow—which can be adjusted to three temperatures and three brightness levels—this model will bring a much-needed glow to your space.

Frameless Lighted Bathroom / Vanity Mirror $229.99 Buy now Sign Up

Target

Image: Project 62. Image: Project 62.

Honestly, it’s virtually impossible to log onto Target’s site and buy just one thing. (It’s okay, we’ve all been there before.) But, if you’re going to add some cute items to your Target cart, you might as well add a decorative mirror. For example, this one from Target’s eponymous Project 62 line will look good above a console table, bed, or couch. Oh, and did we mention it’s under $100? Consider us sold.