If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

It doesn’t matter if your skin is dry, oily, or a little bit of both, one thing’s for sure: retinol is the hero ingredient of anyone’s skincare routine. (Yes, even yours.) In case you’re unfamiliar, retinol also goes by vitamin A and can do everything from increase collagen production and blood vessels to reduce the appearance of fine line, minimizes faded patches, and soften rougher areas of the skin.

But, while retinol is a popular ingredient for face serums and moisturizers, we rarely see it in formulas for the neck down. Or, at least that was until we discovered Versed’s Retinol Body Lotion.

Think of this lotion as the body-equivalent to your favorite retinol solution. Decked out with a rockstar lineup of ingredients such as pure retinol, nourishing cocoa butter, and squalane, this formula is designed to get the job done and then some.

Not only does it hydrate dry, parched skin, but it can also reduce dullness as well as firm and smoothen your skin’s texture. The twist? Instead of confining this miracle potion to your face, you can use it everywhere. (Pretty cool, huh?) And, thanks to its lightweight nature, this lotion will live up to the hype but won’t feel heavy or greasy on your skin.

Though retinol is a skincare savior, moderation is key. Many people find that excess use of retinol can leave their skin irritated. (So, depending on your skin type, you might find yourself in the same boat.) But the good news is that several users think this formula is so gentle that you can use it on a somewhat-regular basis. That said, we’re not dermatologists, so we recommend you consult a professional to find the right cadence for you.

VERSED Firm Ground Retinol Body Lotion

Image: Versed. Image: Versed.

Oh, and did we mention this bottle is available for under $20? When you think about how much good this retinol lotion can bring to your entire body, it’s a no-brainer.