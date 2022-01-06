Refresh Your Space in 2022 With Affordable Peel & Stick Wallpaper on Amazon

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

There’s something about that “new year, new you” mentality that never fails to make us want to hit the refresh button on some facet of our lives. For some, that might mean flexing your culinary muscle or getting organized; however, if your idea of a “new you” means zhuzhing up your home, you’ll soon realize that it’s hard to do so without blowing your budget. (Or, if you are renting, without breaching your landlord’s very detailed lease.)

That’s exactly what’s so great about peel-and-stick wallpaper. Thanks to its adhesive baking, you can easily peel and stick a fresh new repeat onto your walls for an instant upgrade. Once you’ve tired of the print—or your lease is over—you can peel your wallpaper off and leave damage-free walls behind. Oh, and did we mention it’s surprisingly affordable? Not only does this DIY project require zero professional help, but you can also find some pretty prints for less. Don’t believe us? Just wait until you check out the five options below:

RoomMates Tropical Palm Leaf Green Peel and Stick Wallpaper

Want to inject some island vibes into your home? This banana leaf pattern from RoomMates will make even the tiniest city apartment feel like a relaxing resort.

RoomMates Tropical Palm Leaf Green Peel and Stick Wallpaper $24.50 on Amazon.com

NuWallpaper Groovy Garden Navy Peel & Stick Wallpaper

Between the whimsical pattern and cornucopia of cheery colors, we could definitely picture this sweet pattern in a powder room or hallway.

NuWallpaper Groovy Garden Navy Peel & Stick Wallpaper $25.14 on Amazon.com

Abyssaly Store Wood Wallpaper Removable Wood Peel and Stick Wallpaper

Or, if your aesthetic skews more rustic, reach for this wood-paneled option from Abyssaly Store. Once you’ve stuck this farmhouse-friendly pattern onto your walls, hang a distressed mirror or some pretty, ornate frames.

Self-Adhesive Removable Wood Peel and Stick Wallpaper $5.99 on Amazon.com

WENMER Geometric Hexagon Adhesive Wallpaper

On the hunt for an eye-catching accent wall? Wenmer’s geometric style will pop—especially when paired with crisp white paint.

WENMER Geometric Hexagon Wallpaper $9.91 on Amazon.com

LXCREAT Peel and Stick Wallpaper Stripe Removable Wallpaper

If you’re looking for a wallpaper pattern that teeters nicely between subtle and statement. This option from LXCREAT can’t be beat. The chevron stripes will make your room pop but—thanks to the simple color palette—it won’t overwhelm the rest of your decor.

Peel and Stick Wallpaper Stripe Removable Wallpaper $24.99 on Amazon.com

