It’s Official: These are the Best Moisturizers on Amazon for Your Dry Hands

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

Unless you’re a stickler for wearing gloves or mittens—which, let’s be honest, we’re all guilty of braving the bitter cold with our bare digits—the winter season is particularly harsh on your hands. Rough patches? Cracked crevices? Cuticles that are as dry as the Sahara? Unfortunately, the arctic temperatures and harsh winds offer us all of the above—and then some.

If you haven’t added a tube of hand moisturizer to your daily essentials, it’s in your best interest to do so as soon as possible. We know, we know: one dollop of moisturizer isn’t going to single-handedly solve all your cold-weather problems. However, it will hydrate your hands and make something as mundane as writing an email or double-tapping a friend’s latest Instagram a lot more enjoyable.

Hand moisturizers might be a non-negotiable in those colder, drier months, but finding the right formula for your needs can be no easy feat. To help streamline your shopping—and reap those oh-so-hydrating rewards a little sooner—we’re breaking down Amazon’s best-selling hand moisturizers. Simply find your fave, add it to your cart, and lather on a generous coat when it arrives at your doorstep.

Aquaphor Healing Ointment Moisturizing Skin Protectant

Image: Aquaphor. Image: Aquaphor.

If you’re looking for a moisturizer with an extra oomph, you can’t go wrong with Aquaphor’s skin protectant. This formula is technically an ointment—read: not a cream or lotion—so it creates a protective barrier for oxygen to flow and heal your damaged skin. And, since this formula is compatible with sensitive skin, you can rest easy knowing this ointment will gently heal your skin back to normal. And, if you need any more convincing this is worth a spot in your cart, check out it’s 55,000 rave reviews and near-perfect score.

Aquaphor Healing Ointment Moisturizing Skin Protectant $13.74 on Amazon.com Buy now Sign Up

Gold Bond Overnight Deep Moisturizing

Image: Gold Bond. Image: Gold Bond.

If the mere thought of slathering on a few coats of moisturizer every day makes you itch in anticipation, reach for Gold Bond’s long-term solution. This potent, yet non-greasy, formula uses seven moisturizers like hyaluronic acid and three types of vitamins to keep your hands nourished all night long—and well into the day. (In fact, Gold Bond claims this formula can penetrate up to 10 layers of skin. Wow! ) And, to seal the deal, it has an ultra-soothing formula that will smell amazing after a long day.

Gold Bond Overnight Deep Moisturizing Skin Therapy Lotion $7.73 on Amazon.com Buy now Sign Up

O’Keefe’s Working Hands Hand Cream

Image: O’Keeffe’s. Image: O'Keeffe's.

There’s a reason why O’Keefe is considered the “number-one hand cream brand in America.” This formula is specially designed to create a protective barrier that will lock in moisture and leave your hands even more hydrated. If you need day-round hydration, reach for this bundle, which features day and night formulas. (Pro tip: The overnight option is so good that many people claim to see results after one night!)

O'Keeffe's Working Hands Hand Cream $14.99 on Amazon.com Buy now Sign Up

L’Occitane Butter Hand Cream

Image: L’Occitane. Image: L'Occitane.

For hand cream that’s both effective and elegant, it doesn’t get much better than L’Occitane’s hand cream. Powered by 20 percent shea butter, this cream will leave your hands feeling silky smooth without leaving a trace of greasy residue. (The beyond-chic tube is a nice bonus.) While L’Occitane’s popular cream comes in a bunch of delicious scents, you can’t go wrong with the classic.

L'Occitane Butter Hand Cream $12 on Amazon.com Buy now Sign Up

Jergens Ultra Healing Dry Skin Lotion

Image: Jergens. Image: Jergens.

Anyone who needed hand cream like…yesterday will find a lot to love about Jergens’ ​​Ultra Healing Dry Skin Lotion. The magic lies in its Hydralucence blend—which features vitamins C, E, and B—that absorbs into the skin quickly and offers results in the blink of the eye. (Its 17,000 reviews and near-perfect score aren’t too shabby, either.)

Jergens Ultra Healing Dry Skin Lotion $7.93 on Amazon.com Buy now Sign Up

Before you go, click here to see Meghan Markle’s best fashion moments as a royal.

