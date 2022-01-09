The Ultimate Always Pan Accessory Is Finally Back in Stock — But Not for Long

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

Now we’ve all daydreamed about the Oprah-approved Our Place Always Pan and how it’ll save us so much space. Since then, we’ve scoured through Our Place’s products, searching for the next tool to make our kitchen a cooking haven. And while we’re loving all the products, one that we’ve had our eye on for some time finally came back in stock.

Per the brand, “the perfect flipping platter didn’t exist, so we created it,” and they truly did. Perfect for flipping any recipe in need of a good 180-degree flip, the Our Place Flipping Platter is just what you can use for upping the ante for your cooking game with your Always Pan and Perfect Pot. Whether you want to flip a dessert or a complicated meal from Ina Garten, it can tackle it all.

Weighing only three pounds, this ceramic stoneware platter comes in two colors: Spice (a brick color) and Chickpea (a pale yellow color). Only the spice is currently available. This kitchen tool is dishwasher safe and can handle hot surfaces up to 450 degrees Fahrenheit.

One happy reviewer said it all, “Love how it fits & flips. The set now looks complete.”

This tool is finally back in stock and so is a plethora of colors of the Always Pan. In case you didn’t catch the memo, no worries: This Oprah-approved and celebrity-beloved can be used for 10 different you could need. This pan has been called a “wonder” and “magic” amongst stars, chefs, and customers alike.

So treat yourself while both are in rare stock.

