Stylish Lunch Boxes That You’ll Actually Want to Bring To Work

Let’s be honest: heading back into the office after the holiday break is often reminiscent of going back to school following a long, restful summer vacation. For some, it’s exhilarating to hit the ground running, striking up deals and making meetings along the way. And, for others? Well, you might need some extra motivation. (It’s okay, we’ve all been there.)

But, no matter which end of the spectrum you fall on, very few things that can accessorize the “back-to-school” spirit quite like a new lunch box.

We know what you’re thinking: lunch boxes are often associated with children in grammar school, not adults with jobs. However, whether you’re trying to finesse your meal prepping skills in 2022 or hoping to make those lunches al-desko a little less sad, the right lunch box can make your nine-to-five grind feel a bit brighter. (Or, if you’re still working from home, rocking a lunch box can make reheating last night’s leftovers feel a tad more exciting.) To help, we’ve scoured the markets for five lunch boxes that’ll appeal to all of the senses.

Modern Picnic the Large Luncher

Think of Modern Picnic’s iteration as a lunch bag you’ll actually want to lug around during your morning commute. At first glance, it looks like a stylish purse that’ll transition nicely from the boardroom to brunch. But, inside? There’s designated compartments for your meal, flatware, and beverage of choice.

Kaome Lunch Bags

Don’t let its twee print and shoulder strap fool you: Kaome’s bag is made with lunch in mind. The polyester fabric offers leak-proof protection, so you won’t have to encounter midday mishap. Plus, each bag has a four-millimeter EPE foam to offer some extra insulation. (You can say goodbye to those lukewarm soups and sodas!)

Bentgo Classic – All-in-One Stackable Bento Lunch Box Container

If carrying multiple bags all day seems overwhelming, consider this Bentgo container. The stackable container comes with designated spots to stow your main dish and sides. That way, you won’t have to worry about cross-contaminating your food during your morning commute. (Bonus points: it comes with a reusable plastic flatware set and somewhere to store them when idle.)

Kipling New Kichirou Lunch Bag

Munching on the go? You’ll love Kipling’s New Kichirou Lunch Bag, which has a trolly sleeve so you attach it onto your luggage if needed. Of course, there’s more to this pick than one convenient feature. With a netted interior, adjustable strap, and ample room for snacks, this option will cater to all your lunching needs.

Beis Lunch Bag

Anyone who has a hankering for seconds will have a lot to love about Beis’ Lunch Bag. Similar to most options, this shoulder-strapped sack is insulated to keep your food and drinks tasting fresh. Even better? The expandable construction will offer plenty of room for extra helpings.

