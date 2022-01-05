Jackie Kennedy’s Go-To Beauty Brand Just Launched A New Eye Cream That Supposedly Soften Wrinkles

Sometimes the best beauty brands just never go out of style, and that’s surely true for Elizabeth Arden. The nearly 112-year-old company has been the home of beloved beauty products famous figures throughout its history have adored, including Jackie Kennedy. The late former First Lady of the United States swore by Elizabeth Arden’s foundation and more during her life. And now, the beauty brand has another product ideal for softening those fine lines and wrinkles — and you won’t regret making this investment.

Elizabeth Arden’s Retinol Ceramide Line Erasing Eye Cream is ideal for giving your skin a softer, glowing look. This little bottle of wonder has the ability to reduce the puffiness around your eyes, diminish dark circles, and rejuvenate your skin to brighten your eyes. Plus, this formula comes packed with clinically proven elements like peptides, niacinamide, and moisture-boosting ceramides that all work in tandem to lift the skin around your eyes, reviving your eyes and hydrating your skin.

More than anything, this eye cream works with the natural beauty you already possess and simply elevates it. The ingredients work in tandem with your skin to give you smooth, fresh look for all the confidence you need. As we head into the new year, one resolution we can absolutely get behind is taking the time to invest in ourselves. Elizabeth Arden’s products have long been a favorite of so many women, and if these products worked for Jackie Kennedy, there’s no doubt they can work for you too.

