Snag This Nearly-Identical UGG Boot Dupe From Amazon Before It Sells Out

Ever since middle school, we’ve loved our UGG boots. Whether it’s UGG slippers or a classic UGG boot we’ve had since before college, we always love snagging a new pair. But sometimes, despite wanting to add another boot for the collection, we just don’t have enough money left for the month to treat ourselves. However, we found a gorgeous dupe that is scarily similar to an UGG boot but at a very affordable price on Amazon.

Like an UGG boot, the Cushionaire Women’s Hipster pull-on boot uses soft, vegan suede and leather for the outer layer of the boot. However, there is a faux shearling lining, unlike the real shearling lining in an UGG. But they make up for it by having memory foam insoles, also known as a heavenly part of the shoe that we desperately need.

Courtesy of Cushionaire. Cushionaire.

With a true-to-fit sizing, these Cushionaire boots come in eight colors (but we’re partial to the iconic chestnut color) and come in sizes six to 11.

And we’re not the only ones obsessing over this UGG dupe. One reviewer dubbed these boots the “best dupe” saying, “The best and comfiest dupes I’ve tried!… These Are just as soft and have a good fit. You’d never know the diff!”

Another reviewer had the same sentiments, saying, “I just got them a few days ago and I haven’t taken them off. They’re comfortable, true to size, and waterproof. I love that these hit at the ankle. I have a black pair of UGGs that are calf height and I prefer these. You don’t be disappointed they are made great!”