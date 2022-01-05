5 Home Products That Became Internet-Famous in 2021 That Are Actually Worth Buying in 2022

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

If the past two years have taught us anything, there really is no place like home. (After all, we can’t think of any other place where you can eat, sleep, work, workout, take Zoom calls… must we go on?) That’s exactly why we’re such big proponents of peppering our homes with items that will make our time inside a little easier.

That’s where Amazon comes in. The Everything Store sells just about everything from clothes to the latest gadgets, but it also has some game-changing home pieces that have recently become internet-famous. But, with so many products to scroll and sift through, separating the sizzle from the steak can be easier said than done. Don’t worry, help is on the way. We scoured a practically viral corner of the Everything Store and hand-selected five stellar products that are actually worth adding to your cart. The picks here run the gamut from kitchen wares to wellness accessories, but one thing’s for sure: they’ll take that phrase “there’s no place like home” to a whole new meaning.

Dash Rapid Egg Cooker

Image: Dash. Image: Dash.

They say that breakfast is the most important meal of the day, but it can be kind of a headache to assemble morning after morning. Enter Dash’s Rapid Egg Cooker, which can whip up hard-boiled, soft-boiled, and omelettes in a snap. The process is easy: all you need to do is insert your eggs, add a designated amount of water based on a complimentary beaker, and this gadget will take care of the rest.

Coolui Skincare Mini Fridge

Image: Cooluli. Image: Cooluli.

Calling all beauty buffs: This tiny fridge is a must-have for your bathroom. This compact, four-liter cabinet is the perfect place to stow everything from eye creams to jade rollers—all without taking up too much square footage. Or, if skincare isn’t your thing, stick this in your home office and store some seltzers.

Lily’s Home Silicone Narrow Ice Stick Cube Trays

Image: Lily’s Home. Image: Lily's Home.

Picture this: you’re trying to refill your reusable water bottle with some icy cold H20. The catch? That water isn’t getting cold enough, so you decide to add some boxy cubes–and wind up creating a mess all over your kitchen because those cubes don’t fit quite right into your bottle’s mouth. (Square peg, meet round hole.) That’s what’s so great about these cube trays from Lily’s Home. The narrow shape will get any bottle icy cold.

DoSensePro’s Acupressure Mat and Pillow Set

Image: DoSensePro . Image: Acupressure.

Make back and body pain a thing of the past with DoSensePro’s mat and accompanying pillow. This bundle features a bunch of itty bitty needles to really massage those pressure points to alleviate stress and tight muscles. For best results, DoSensePro recommends laying on this mat before bedtime.

Fatty Bee Body Vase Female Form

Image: Fatty Bee. Image: Fatty Bee.

Of course, it is possible to pick up home decor that simply looks good. Case in point: Fatty Bee’s vase. Decked out with a curvy female form, this vase will look just as good as the flowers you place inside.

