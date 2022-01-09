Save Up to $275 With J. Crew’s Cashmere Clothing Sale — & These Pieces Won’t Be in Stock Long

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

It was legendary fashion designer Hubert de Givenchy, who said, “All a woman needs to be chic is a raincoat, two suits, a pair of trousers, and a cashmere sweater.” This time around, we can help with the cashmere department. For a limited time, one of our favorite stores — yes, J. Crew — is having a huge sale on some of their clothes. But not just any clothes, their cashmere clothes are what’s on sale.

For as long as we can remember, cashmere has been a super sought-after material in your clothes. But the prices sometimes put cashmere way out of our budget. Luckily, J. Crew’s sale has covered those concerns, too.

Cue your inner Carrie Bradshaw and online shop to your heart’s content, because J. Crew’s cashmere selections won’t last long. From comfortable socks to unique sweaters, check out some of our top picks from the J.Crew Cashmere sale below.

Wide-leg sweatpant in featherweight cashmere — $139.50, originally $288.00

If you’d rather show more flair in your bottoms, then treat yourself to these wide-leg pants. Both stretchy and stylish, these cashmere pants can match any outfit, whether you’re dressing up or down.

Cashmere relaxed rollneck sweater — $59.50, originally $118.00

Start 2022 by treating yourself to this lofty cashmere sweater made of long-lasting fibers and designed for optimal comfort. Keep in mind that this sweater can run a bit larger, so it’s perfect for the cozy outfits you have in mind.

Women’s cashmere trouser socks — $42.50, originally $59.50

Christmas may be over, but that doesn’t mean the cold is leaving any time soon. So to beat the freeze, snag some comfortable, cashmere socks.

Cashmere cable-knit relaxed V-neck sweater — $89.50, originally $148.00

Is it really winter if you don’t rock a cable-knit sweater? This cashmere, acorn sweater just screams winter and we can’t wait to snag one for ourselves for the chilly season.

