Kate Bosworth Uses This All-Natural Cleanser “Religiously” & We Found It At Dermstore

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

Remember when we all wanted to be Kate Bosworth when we saw her in the Superman movies? It’s more than 15 years later, and we still feel the same way. While the movie star has stayed rather low-key over the years, her new, budding romance with Drew Barrymore’s ex Justin Long has made headline news— and we’re honestly kinda obsessing over it. But the other thing we’re obsessing over is Bosworth’s glowing skin.

Unlike many celebrities, her skincare routine is all about effectiveness rather than a steep price tag. And amongst her skincare routine is a natural, gentle cleanser we’re day-dreaming about right now.

Per The Skincare Edit, Bosworth swears by a certain all-natural cleanser, even saying, “I start with washing my face. I use this Epicuren Herbal Cleanser, like, religiously. That doesn’t change regardless of what climate I’m in.”

This cleanser is great for any skin type, whether you have hyper-sensitive skin or more mature skin — it’s designed to work its magic on it all.

Formulated with antioxidants and plant extracts, this Bosworth-approved cleanser is great for leaving the skin polished and moisturized. And applying it is super simple. Per the brand, mix the cleanser with water and apply in circular motions day and night.

Courtesy of Epicuren Discovery. Epicuren Discovery.

One happy reviewer said on DermStore, “Love this gentle cleanser. It has no strong scents. Great for my sensitive skin. Leaves my skin feeling fresh and hydrated.”

Epicuren Discovery Herbal Cleanser $29.50 Buy now Sign Up

Another agreed that the smell is very subtle, adding, “Other than that, this product is a winner for me! And a little goes a long way, so this little bottle will last for a long time!”

