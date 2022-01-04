Ina Garten Uses an OXO Juice Reamer That’s Available on Amazon for an Unbeatable Price

When it comes to all things culinary, we turn to Barefoot Contessa host Ina Garten — and for good reason. Not only does the multi-cookbook author and oversized-Cosmos queen boast a sizable collection of approachable recipes, but Garten also — and more importantly — embraces store-bought ingredients and affordable kitchen utensils and cookware. So much so, her website features an entire page full of her go-to equipment, from oven thermometers to — our most recent find — juice extractors.

The reamer is essential for everything from seasoning and spritzing your salmon and pasta dishes with fresh lemon juice to making fruity cocktails, like Garten’s Pomegranate Gimlets cocktail.

Extremely easy to make, Garten’s gimlets recipe combines gin, pomegranate juice, simple syrup, and fresh lime juice (squeezed from your newly purchased juice extractor!). It’s then poured into your martini glass and garnished with a sprinkling of pomegranate seeds.

“I like to serve these Pomegranate Gimlets with Fig & Cheese Toasts, which is simply toasted bread, spread with fig preserves and goat cheese,” Garten says, per EatingWell. “They take no time to make, and they’re sweet and savory with the cocktail. But even something simple like salted cashews is good in a pinch.”

You can find the full recipe in Garten’s most recent cookbook, Modern Comfort Food, which is also available on Amazon.

Looking for more Garten-approved kitchen tools? Here’s a full list of ’em, from mini mixers to knives and scales.

