Meghan Markle Swears By This Versatile, ‘Cure-All’ Oil For Blemishes — & It’s Less Than $20

Whether it’s one of her favorite Tatcha products or a body care product, we always want to know what Meghan Markle has in her makeup bag. And this time, it’s a shockingly versatile oil.

Duchess Meghan told Allure back in 2017 that she swears by The Body Shop Tea Tree Oil, a multipurpose product which she calls her ‘cure-all’ for everything from bites to pimples. “It’s not the most glamorous thing, but if you get a cut, a mosquito bite, a small breakout, no matter what it is, it’s my little cure-all. It’s inexpensive, it’s small enough to carry on, and I bring it with me all the time.”

So tea tree oil has been sued for its medicinal and cosmetic properties. Per Healthline, it’s an “essential oil that can be used for several purposes, including keeping skin, hair, and nails healthy.” So when we heard Meghan swear by it, we couldn’t help but look more into it.

The Body Shop Tea Tree Oil is one of the most potent oils on the market, originating from Mount Kenya’s tea tree leaves. The vegan oil is perfect for battling blemishes and minor cuts from day-to-day activities.

Per the brand, apply the oil directing onto blemishes with either a cotton bud or your fingertip.

And Meghan isn’t the only one who loves the product. One reviewer said, “I absolutely love this product, I’ve used it for years.” But they pointed out, “It is extremely drying if you use it for prolonged periods. If you’re going to use it all over your face, you’ll need to mix it in a carrier oil (I prefer almond to coconut).” But they ended it by saying, “This is amazing.”

