Quick — Snag This Powerful Vacuum Cleaner While It’s 75% Off Today Only

2022 is here and we already feel like we have to do everything. Get the kids ready for the new semester, clean the house, get our resolutions and goals in order — and it’s not even Monday yet. But like every year, we kick butt at our goals, both yearly goals, and daily ones. And how we do so is getting the tools to accomplish it all.

From 2022 planners to cleaning supplies, we know what to use to have an effortlessly easy, accomplished day. And for the next six hours, this $650 vacuum is only $160 on Amazon.

The ZOKER Cordless Vacuum Cleaner is great for cleaning up everything from pet hair to pesky crumbs. The newly updated motor makes it their most powerful model yet, and their most efficient. You know that dirty air that comes from your typical vacuum? Well, this one filters the air with its unique filtration system built inside.

Whether you want to treat yourself to this 75 percent off sale or a new gift to your own Monica Geller best friend, this vacuum can fit in any home. Along with being super portable, this super-quiet vacuum can clear the automotive interior, high places, cracks in the sofa, and much more.

With a new year comes new goals, and with that should come new tools — some of which can be used for a better, cleaner home. As we said, there are six hours left on the clock for this nearly $700 vacuum — and we know it’ll sell out before then.

